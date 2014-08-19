Capitec moves to reassure funders

EXECUTIVES at unsecured lender Capitec have been talking to bondholders and major shareholders since Friday night to allay concern over its debt downgrade earlier that day.

Despite this, the shares fell as much as 6% on Monday.

The downgrade could shrink the pool of investors able to hold Capitec debt and will increase the cost of the bank’s future capital raising. Rating agency Moody’s cut Capitec’s debt two notches and placed the bank, which largely lends to poor people, on review for a further downgrade.

The action against Capitec is seen as reaction to the fallout from African Bank’s spectacular implosion last week, when the Reserve Bank had to bail it out after continuing to underestimate its capital needs and bad debts.

Capitec financial director Andre du Plessis had been calling shareholders and wholesale funders "since Friday night", marketing executive Carl Fischer said.

"I think the key thing is the challenge rests with some of the fund guys who must invest within a certain risk parameter," Mr Fischer said. He said the bank’s main priority was to communicate with these funders, and no contact had been made with any other rating agency.

Moody’s based its two-notch cut, which is regarded as severe in some market circles, on the lower likelihood of systemic support from the Reserve Bank to protect creditors.

The central bank protected funders at African Bank, allowing them to take a 10% haircut, rather than lose everything.

Moody’s also expressed heightened concern over the risk inherent in Capitec’s focus on consumer lending. This was because weaker economic growth, reduced consumer affordability and high consumer indebtedness were raising credit costs for the bank.

Moody’s move has angered Capitec and drawn criticism from the Reserve Bank. A person close to the Reserve Bank and Capitec said the Stellenbosch-based bank was informed of the decision by Moody’s late on Thursday.

Moody’s was apparently invited to Stellenbosch to do a close review, but allegedly did not budge. The executives at Capitec became upset and reported the matter to the Reserve Bank, prompting the central bank to respond with a statement disagreeing with the rationale behind the Moody’s downgrade.

The source said that Moody’s had reviewed Capitec in May, and the question was: had the agency not seen the collapse of African Bank coming?

Capitec and African Bank were "radically different", the source said, as Capitec generated about 35% of its income from noninterest revenue, whereas African Bank had a different model.

While Capitec provides unsecured loans, it also accepts salary and retail deposits, unlike African Bank, which is almost exclusively based on wholesale funding.

Moody’s said it recognised that about two-thirds of Capitec’s funding is in the form of household deposits, but it still maintains a reliance on wholesale funding.

An analyst who did not want to be named said Moody’s announcement was illogical. "The Reserve Bank did actually provide support for African Bank, yet Moody’s downgrades Capitec on the view the Bank did not help African Bank and would not help any distressed bank in future."

The cut was "unwarranted", Kokkie Kooyman, head of Sanlam Investment Management Global, said. "It is true the economy is deteriorating. But it has been deteriorating for quite a while. So why now? They are overreacting to the African Bank issue more than to the economic deterioration. We don’t know how much further it (the economy) could deteriorate and how this will affect the consumers’ ability to repay. But Capitec is well capitalised and well provisioned. Moody’s should have done more homework."

Capitec shares recovered somewhat to close 2.7% lower at R210.20 on Monday.