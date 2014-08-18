VIDEO: Internal audit conference urges honesty, integrity

LEADING lights of the internal audit industry converged recently on the Sandton Convention Centre, to engage with their peers on matters of public and private governance. The overwhelming message is that honesty and integrity whether in the public or private sector is required to prevent corruption from becoming endemic.

In this video, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and other high-profile individuals talk about good governance, implementation of policy, and why auditors need to ask the right questions when it comes to ensuring that private and government finance is managed properly.