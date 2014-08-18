Consumer lending takes its toll on Capitec’s rating

MOODY’s on Friday downgraded Capitec Bank’s deposit ratings and its national-scale issuer ratings, along with the bank’s standalone bank financial strength rating, while concurrently placing all on review for further downgrade, with the exception of the short-term not-prime ratings.

The two-notch downgrade of the deposit ratings reflects two things, the international ratings agency says.

First, its view of the lower likelihood of systemic support from South African authorities to protect creditors, following the Reserve Bank’s recent decision to include a bail-in of senior unsecured bondholders and wholesale depositors as part of the restructuring plan.

Second, the lowering of the bank’s financial strength rating to reflect the rating agency’s heightened concern regarding the risk inherent in Capitec’s consumer lending focus, due to weaker economic growth, reduced consumer affordability and high consumer indebtedness that are leading to higher credit costs for the bank.

But the Reserve Bank said in a statement this weekend that while it respected the independent opinion of rating agencies, it did not agree with Moody’s. Capitec also disagreed with the rating agency’s downgrade, with financial director Andre du Plessis calling it "unfair and inappropriate" on Saturday.

Abil’s failure also affected Toyota South Africa, the nation’s top vehicle dealer, which on Friday delayed a R1.5bn bond sale "until further notice", citing market turmoil.

"A lot of our investors told us it would be unlikely that they would participate," Kirthanya Pillay, assistant GM for treasury and markets at Toyota Financial Services South Africa, said.

In addition, BMW has dropped plans to refinance maturing notes in its SuperDrive asset-backed securities programme with three-and five-year bonds, Edward Makwana, spokesman for the Pretoria-based unit, said.

"Unfortunately feedback we received from the investors and Standard Bank, as our lead arranger, was that the appetite for credit in the market is low because of the Abil fallout."

With Bloomberg, Reuters