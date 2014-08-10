Reserve Bank announces rescue of African Bank

AFRICAN Bank Investments (Abil) will receive a R10bn capital injection to stave off collapse and creditor protection after the South African Reserve Bank stepped in to help save the business.

A group of banks, including Barclays Africa, FirstRand and fund administrator the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) agreed to underwrite the capital raising, Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus said on Sunday. African Bank was also put under curatorship, or administration, as “a protection procedure to give the bank time to come up with rescue plan”.

The lender’s situation became critical after the bank said on Wednesday that chief executive officer and founder Leon Kirkinis resigned, losses will be at a record this year and it would need to tap investors for a fresh capital injection of at least R8.5bn less than a year after raising R5.48bn in a December rights issue.

Part of African Bank’s troubles stemmed from its R9.2bn acquisition of furniture retailer Ellerine Holdings in 2008, which prompted losses and writedowns after sales dropped. Abil doesn’t take deposits and typically disburses small loans not backed by assets to low-income earners. Many customers are struggling to keep up with repayments amid rising unemployment and inflation.

Abil had R101m in depositors’ money at the end of May, according to Reserve Bank information, with that money guaranteed.

