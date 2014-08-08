SA moribund, Africa grows in importance to Old Mutual

OLD Mutual’s operations outside South Africa are increasingly important to offset the country’s slowing economic growth, which weighs on the company’s prospects, as 65% of its earnings were generated in South Africa in the first half of the year.

South Africa’s slowing gross domestic product (GDP) growth, rising inflation, unemployment, the financial pressure on consumers, and slower credit growth all weighed on the operating environment, Old Mutual CEO Julian Roberts said on Thursday on the release of its half-year results.

By contrast, the rest of the continent is showing "positive trends" including high GDP growth and robust domestic demand.

The contribution from its rest-of-Africa business is still very small, at just 4% of group adjusted operating profit in the six months to the end of June.

The UK environment was also improving, as the economy was recovering, the pound strengthening and confidence returning, Mr Roberts said.

The US business added 9% of group earnings, while the UK, Europe and international businesses contributed 21%. Another 1% of earnings came from "other markets", Mr Roberts said.

Rand weakness and pound strength saw the group’s adjusted operating profit increase 17% to £761m in constant currency, but it was 5% lower in pounds.

The London-and Johannesburg-listed financial services firm said the rand weakened 4% from the start of the year, with the average rate against the pound of R17.85, which was 25% weaker than in the first half of 2013.

Avior Research investment analyst WJ de Vries said Old Mutual’s results were "reasonably in line with expectations" but the value of new business was disappointing as both sales volumes and margins were down in the South African business. This was mainly driven by flat sales in the Mass Foundation business, which caters to entry-level consumers.

Old Mutual Emerging Markets CEO Ralph Mupita, who is responsible for the South African business, said the flat sales were a result of the tough South African economy, with provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape particularly affected by poor sales, while Gauteng had shown "robust" growth.

The flat sales were also a result of Old Mutual’s raising the standard of its customer affordability assessments and investing in new technology, which the sales force still had to get comfortable with.

"We think the second half will be as tough as the first half, but we do expect to see some improvement in sales growth, though not at the levels seen before as our consumers rearrange their financial affairs," Mr Mupita said.

Mr de Vries said although the unit was implementing good initiatives, the sales were not keeping up with the costs incurred.

The South African insurance business was being carried by Corporate and Retail Affluent sales, driven by the strong equity markets in the first half.

"As soon as the economy starts deteriorating, the Retail Affluent and Corporate flows won’t be there anymore and things might not look as rosy," Mr de Vries said. As South Africa’s insurance market was saturated, Old Mutual needed to be innovative to capture market share, he said.

Flat sales now affected the future outlook of an insurance business, Mr de Vries said.

"Insurance is a long-term business, you have to look at the next five or six years, so if the value of new business disappoints now, you are not going to see earnings in the next few years," he said.

Sales are picking up in the rest of Africa, having increased 20%, Mr Roberts said.

"We are beginning to get traction with the business we bought in Nigeria and Kenya," he said.

Old Mutual is concentrating on Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, said Mr Mupita. It has a kitty of about R5bn to spend on growing its rest-of-Africa business.

Old Mutual’s share price closed 1.7% down on the London Stock Exchange and 1.62% down on the JSE.

"The share price has fallen because new business was below consensus expectation," said Mr de Vries.