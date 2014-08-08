PIC gives Abil a week to come up with a plan

TROUBLED lender African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) has been given "about a week" by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to finalise a turnaround plan, which will inform PIC decisions on future support.

Abil, which issued a worse than expected quarterly update on Wednesday, saw its shares fall to a record low of 28c on Thursday before slightly recovering to 50c.

The share closed at R2.70 on Wednesday, and the near collapse raises concern about the future of South Africa’s largest unsecured lender.

Abil’s woes increased on Thursday when it announced its loss-making furniture business, Ellerine Holdings, had started a voluntary business rescue process.

The lender has decided not to provide further capital to Ellerine Holdings, which will preserve some capital, but potentially jeopardise the jobs of thousands of employees.

Abil bought the retailer for close to R10bn in 2008 but has battled to generate solid returns.

The PIC, the second-largest investor in Abil with a 12% stake, met the company on Thursday.

" We agreed to allow them to finalise their turnaround plan. It will inform the basis of our support if it makes good business sense," PIC chief investment officer Daniel Matjila said.

Asked how long Abil had been given to finalise the plan, Dr Matjila said: "About a week."

The government was keeping a close eye on developments at Abil and was confident the situation was confined to that institution, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday. "We are keeping an eye on it and there is ongoing engagement with Abil on the challenges confronting it. We give our assurances that the South African banking sector remains robust and that no other bank has been affected," he said.

Abil shocked investors on Wednesday when it said it needed to raise R8.5bn as it expected to make significant losses of "at least" R6.4bn for the 2014 financial year. It had raised R5.4bn in a rights issue last December.

Coronation, the main investor in Abil with a 22% stake, said it had been surprised by the update.

Abil had signalled this year that it was in negotiations to sell Ellerine Holdings. Lawyers said the business rescue would protect Ellerine Holdings from creditors, but because it is capital-constrained, the future of its employees might be jeopardised.

Ellerine Holdings, whose brands include furniture retail brands such as Ellerines, Dial-a-Bed, Wetherlys, Geen & Richards, Furniture City and Beares, had 1,025 stores and 6,623 employees in March.

Its operating costs were R1.5bn in the interim period to end-March this year.

"The good news for Abil is that Ellerine Holdings can’t cause them further losses. But a source of future revenue is declining because Ellerine was providing Abil with revenue in the form of loans," Kokkie Kooyman, head of Sanlam Investment Management Global, said on Thursday.

There was a strong possibility Abil would not continue in the format it had now and that it might be broken up. "It all depends on shareholders following their rights. If shareholders don’t back up the capital raising it will mostly be split up," Mr Kooyman said.

The Abil board "should have held back the announcement (Wednesday’s quarterly update) until shareholders had committed" to a capital raising, he said.

Lawyers said on Thursday that a practitioner appointed to rescue Ellerine Holdings would probably want to reduce its size. "There could be some branch closures and staff losses," one said.

Ellerine Holdings, which had appointed a new CEO, Mano Moodley, in March, said on Thursday it had nominated business practitioners and believed there were reasonable prospects the process would increase the likelihood of it returning to solvency and "preserve as many jobs as possible".

Keith Braatvedt, a business restructuring and insolvency expert at law firm Hogan Lovells, said on Thursday three steps were taken when a business rescue starts. "One, there is a temporary supervision of the company and the management of its affairs. Secondly, there is a temporary moratorium on the rights of creditors against the company, and thirdly there is the development and implementation of a business rescue plan," he said.