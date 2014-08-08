Investec worried about shareholder ‘unrest’

INVESTEC’s board is concerned that a "significant minority" — 44% of shareholders — voted against its executive remuneration policies at Thursday’s annual general meeting.

All resolutions were passed, though only a narrow 56% carried the new £1m-a-year share awards for the three top executives — CEO Steven Koseff, MD Bernard Kantor and financial director Glynn Burger — and a bonus of up to £5.6m for head of asset management Hendrik Du Toit.

Remuneration committee chairman Perry Crosthwaite said the number of votes against was "absolutely an area of concern and we will undoubtedly be speaking to those shareholders and trying to ascertain the exact nature of their concerns about the policy, and look to address them in the appropriate manner".

He said he did not believe the share awards to Mr Koseff, Mr Kantor and Mr Burger, to get around new UK bonus caps, were the main area of "unrest".

"We did not just increase basic salary … we issued it in shares that had to be held for four to five years, the whole of that is deferred for those years, and it aligns management interests with those of shareholders over the longer term," he said.

Regarding Mr du Toit’s remuneration, Mr Koseff said: "You can’t look at Hendrik du Toit as a South African executive, he lives in London. He runs a global asset management business."