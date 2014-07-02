FNB opts to start from scratch in Ghana

FIRST National Bank (FNB) has abandoned its efforts to acquire a bank in Ghana and will instead start its own business there after it applied for a banking licence.

A start-up operation in the West African country will expose the FirstRand group to a high-growth market more cheaply and efficiently, as acquisitions generally require more capital.

"Initially, Ghana is going to be a greenfields," FNB Business CEO Mike Vacy-Lyle said on Tuesday. "We’re going to start from scratch; we are going to organically create a fully fledged retail and business banking presence."

The group was in the process of getting a banking licence.

FirstRand’s plans to acquire a 75% stake in Merchant Bank of Ghana collapsed last year.

Analysts agree that a greenfields approach is the logical way to enter the market rather than allocating large chunks of capital to an acquisition. "It’s much better to grow organically than to buy something," Sanlam Investment Management Global fund manager Kokkie Kooyman said.

"Buying something clearly works if you get a good partner at the right price ."

Another banking analyst, from an international bank, said FirstRand was taking a long-term view that Ghana was a "multi-decade story". This would create an opportunity to build a banking platform over time.

Some of FNB’s competitors are already established in Ghana. These include Standard Bank’s Stanbic Bank Ghana and Barclays Bank of Ghana.

World Bank data show that the Ghanaian economy, which has a population of about 26-million, grew 5.5% last year. The bank expects growth to remain about the same levels this year.

But the World Bank expects higher growth rates from 2016 when the West African country starts producing gas and exploits new oil fields.

At the end of last year there were 27 deposit-taking banks in Ghana and three credit reference bureaus, the Bank of Ghana’s 2013 annual report shows. Of the 27 deposit-taking banks, 12 are Ghanaian and 15 are foreign-owned, and in total they had 892 branches.

Data from the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion — a platform for Group of 20 (G-20) countries, interested non-G-20 countries and other relevant stakeholders — show that 29.4% of people over the age of 15 in Ghana had an account at a formal financial institution.