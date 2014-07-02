Complex pensions scenario means most retirees need financial assistance

TOO much choice, complexity and high fees in the pensions industry leave 90% of South Africans needing financial assistance after retirement, a conference heard on Tuesday.

South Africa’s pensions industry is among the top 15 in the world, but a lack of fee transparency remains one of its biggest challenges.

A recent Treasury study found if consumers could cut their fees from 2.5% to 0.5% they would be able to double their final pension, or spend half the amount to achieve it.

On Tuesday, 10X Investments CE Steven Nathan said the retirement industry itself "often follows practices that are not optimal in helping South Africans achieve their retirement savings goals".

He said the "ugly truth" was that paying total fees above 1% of investment balances a year greatly diminished the likelihood of a pensioner achieving retirement goals.

"If you can save 1% in fees, your final pension amount would increase by about 30%," Mr Nathan said.

His view is that investors will receive superior returns (after fees) with less risk using index-tracking funds. Together with low fees, this means a return of as much as 60% or more over 40 years.

Investment Solutions head of institutional business Alan Wood cautioned that investors should not invest in a passive portfolio via index-tracking just because it is cheaper, but should focus on getting good value for money when they invest.

With a new Treasury policy on default fund strategies imminent — which will make it compulsory for anyone changing jobs to preserve their pension money by leaving it in their retirement fund as a paid-up benefit, or transferring it to a preservation fund or their new employer’s fund rather than cashing out — he said any change should focus on the best value and appropriate strategies for retirement fund members.

The Treasury report, which is expected to include draft regulations on default strategies, including how assets in retirement funds should be invested, how members should preserve their benefits when they change jobs and what annuities (monthly pensions) should be paid to members from retirement funds when they retire, was due to be released at the end of May, but has been delayed as discussions with the industry continue on the best way to implement default strategies.

"Significant thought and action will need to be applied to ensure members of retirement funds get a good deal from service providers," said Mr Wood. "We wait to see what will come out but the notion of a default investment strategy focused on good value for money as opposed to lowering costs to the lowest common denominator is a good thing."

But he also said moves to passive strategies would gain more momentum in the retail market, rather than among institutions. "The bottom end of the market is underserviced and simplified solutions are needed. We see it as an opportunity," he said.