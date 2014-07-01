Successor to Nedbank’s Johnson still not announced

NEDBANK has yet to announce a successor to Ingrid Johnson, who headed retail and business banking before taking on the role of group finance director at the bank’s parent company Old Mutual. When Ms Johnson’s resignation was announced on May 14, Nedbank said it would announce her successor by June 30.

But on Monday, the bank said it only expected to make an announcement some time "on or before" the release of its interim results on August 5.

"Good progress has been made and we have completed the interview process from the internal list of candidates, which highlighted the talent within Nedbank," the group said on Monday.

"We are in the process of finalising the appointment as well as reviewing possible consequential moves that may arise."

Nedbank, South Africa’s fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation, also announced on Monday that former Eskom CEO Brian Dames had been appointed as an independent nonexecutive director with immediate effect.

When Ms Johnson’s resignation was announced in May, Nedbank said it "has an excellent leadership team and a strong succession pipeline. We have initiated the process to announce Ingrid’s successor well before July 1 2014."

The bank gave no indication why it was taking longer to finalise the succession plan.

Ms Johnson started her new job in London on Monday by attending an Old Mutual board meeting. She takes over from Philip Broadley, who will remain an executive director until August 31, to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms Johnson said last week that half of Old Mutual’s adjusted operating profit derived from banking, so she would concentrate on learning the life insurance side of the business.

She is credited with leading the team that turned around Nedbank’s retail banking division. Nedbank was hard-hit by home loan defaults following the 2008 global financial crisis. Its retail division made a headline loss of R27m in 2009.

Subsequently, a new executive team headed by Ms Johnson was appointed that year to turn the division’s fortunes around.

Headline earnings for the retail division for the year ended December 2013 had turned positive, to R2.5bn. Retail’s earnings also exceeded those of the capital, corporate and business banking divisions. Client numbers grew over that time, from 4.2-million in 2009 to 6.4-million by last year.

Ms Johnson said last week that Nedbank’s business banking division was in an "amazing place", although the macro environment was very difficult. "You can deliver reasonable returns (in business banking) but growth is challenging," she said.

The retail banking unit was "right in the middle of the transformation", she said. "When you read about large-scale organisational change, the risk is in the middle, when you have done a lot of heavy lifting but you have to keep going," Ms Johnson said.