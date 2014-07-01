S&P affirms major SA banks' credit ratings

RATINGS agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P), which downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to just above junk status on June 13, on Tuesday affirmed the country’s major banks at BBB-/A-3 despite rising economic and industry risks.

While it kept the outlooks on Investec, FirstRand, Nedbank and Standard Bank at stable, it revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to 5 from group 4 — these scores are on a scale from 1 (lowest risk) to 10 (highest risk). The change to this score means the agency has revised what it calls its "anchor" for banks operating only in South Africa to BBB- from BBB.

"In our view, economic risk for South African banks has increased, given lower economic growth, rising inflation and expected interest rate hikes, which will likely increasingly strain households’ finances," said primary credit analyst Mathew Pirnie.

MD of the Banking Association of SA and caretaker CEO of Business Unity SA Cas Coovadia said on Tuesday evening growth and strength of banks ultimately depended on a number of surrounding factors, and less demand from corporates for credit could be expected to see business volumes go down.

"But that doesn’t mean our banks are unsound — our banks are sound and profitable," he said.

But he said the slower conditions in South Africa had seen a number of banks increasing their footprint in Africa. "The broader social issues are not just specific to banks," he added.

S&P said it saw higher economic risk for banks because the wide income disparities and infrastructure gaps that had long restrained economic growth were "increasingly weighing on the country's social fabric".

"This is particularly evident in mining sector strikes, which over the past three years have dampened GDP growth," said S&P.

At the same time, inflationary pressure was mounting. "Consequently, we anticipate that interest rates will rise toward year-end 2014 as the South African central bank tries to curb inflation and heighten the country's attractiveness to investors. But we believe the increases will be gradual," said S&P.

Mr Coovadia said it would be important for government and business to "get together to put national interests on the agenda. We all need to have a conversation on harder underlying issues."