Restructure helps Nictus increase revenue 21%

INVESTMENT holding company Nictus Beperk returned to profitability in the year to March as it restructured its business.

Nictus sells furniture and cars and also offers insurance and financing services.

The group increased its revenue 21% to R48.76m for the year ended March from the previous year’s R40.16m. It reported a return to profit of R3.32m from the previous year’s loss of R15.13m.

"The main focus of activities is presently in Gauteng and the Cape provinces, where the management expertise footprints are situated," chairman BJ Willemse said.

"The business model is based on efficiently raising the income and assets of the group to optimise the return on assets."

He said Nictus continued to implement its vision of being an independent and diversified investment holding company.

"Investments in the short-term insurance and furniture retail sectors remain the key focus areas for the implementation of this vision."

Its furniture segment reported a fall in sales to R36.57m from R38.85m but narrowed its loss to R806,000 from R12.27m

"However, it has to be noted that this is a long-term strategy in line with the group strategy of creating sustainable returns," he said. "This strategy has as foundation the increase in throughput in the current branches. The owned Randburg premises were upgraded to optimise the retail and office space."

In terms of insurance and finance division, Mr Willemse said the segment experienced a positive acceptance of an alternative risk transfer model. "The customer base has expanded to satisfactory levels and the indication is that further expansion can be expected."

He was, however, concerned that the furniture industry would come under strain because of macroeconomic factors. "Our expectation is that the furniture segment should show good signs of recovery following the further development of effective management and further implementation of the turnaround plan.

"With basically no growth in the economy, the furniture industry is also under pressure because of the upwards trend experienced in the interest rate," Mr Willemse said.