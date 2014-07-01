Old Mutual prepares for IPO in US

OLD Mutual has filed papers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the initial public offering of Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), a reorganisation that will see the asset manager pay Old Mutual Plc a prelisting dividend of $175m, papers showed on Monday.

"OMAM will issue third-party debt amounting to $175m and pay a $175m pre-offering dividend to OMGUK (Old Mutual Group UK)," the company said in the filing statement.

Old Mutual Asset Management is currently wholly owned by Old Mutual Group UK. Old Mutual Group UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Old Mutual Plc.

It is not clear yet how much Old Mutual Asset Management will raise from the listing and how many shares the Old Mutual Group will sell.

"This is a first stage in a complex process. We have not decided how much of the company we will be selling and at what price," Old Mutual spokesperson William Baldwin-Charles said.

However, previous reports have indicated that Old Mutual will sell a minority stake in the asset management business in the US.

Old Mutual Asset Management had about $203.1bn of assets under management at the end of March 31 2014.

On Monday Old Mutual shares ended up 1.5% to R35.98.

Old Mutual also announced on Monday that line management of Rogge Global Partners, one of its fixed-income asset management affiliates based in the UK, would report directly to the group and not to the US asset management business in Boston.