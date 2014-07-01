Number and complexity of strikes weigh on Sasria

STATE-owned insurance firm Sasria is experiencing higher claim volumes and claim complexity now than it did five years ago, due to the increase in the number and length of strikes.

Five years ago, Sasria paid out about 500 claims a year; now it is paying out 2,000, making its operations more complex and efficiency important, said CEO Cedric Masondo.

Sasria, the only short-term insurer in South Africa that provides cover for riots, strikes, terrorism and public disorder, has found claims have increased from an upper limit of about R2m to claims in the tens of millions.

However, Mr Masondo said last week, property damage was minimal in the recently ended five-month platinum strike.

"This Amcu (Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union) strike was the most peaceful in terms of property damage claims ... although we expected it to be bad," he said.

A handful of looting claims, possibly the result of hunger, were made in the last month of the strike, he said.

The strike produced the lowest number of property damage claims of all mining strikes in recent years, Mr Masondo said.

About 70% of Sasria’s claims are strike-related and 30% stem from service delivery protests. The company paid out R412m in claims in the 2012-13 financial year, the majority of which were in the mining‚ transport and agriculture sectors.

This was the worst claims year yet, as Sasria received unprecedented claims from the platinum unrest that culminated in the killings at Marikana last August, as well as massive claims from the farm workers’ strikes in the Western Cape and the national truck drivers’ strike.

Mr Masondo said Sasria experienced the same trends in the 2014 financial year, although the intensity had eased somewhat. "We also saw a lot of service delivery strikes, which previously were never a problem."

He predicts high claims will continue as the underlying factors driving them have not changed. "These are the things driving claims in our business and they are not improving."

Nevertheless, he was not expecting a repeat of the 2013 financial year claims, but predicts a rise of about 20% a year.