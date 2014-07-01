Namibian growth drives Trustco’s profit leap

TRUSTCO’s share price reached a record high of R2 on Monday after the Namibia-based unsecured financing, microinsurance and financial services group reported a sixfold growth in profit for its financial year ended March.

The group’s shares, which listed on the JSE in early 2009 at 73c, rallied 2.04% to an intraday high of R2 on Monday, and closed 1.53% higher at R1.99. The stock was worth 65c a year ago.

Trustco’s revenue for the year grew 42% to N$843.6m (R843.7m), while profit after tax jumped to N$252.7m from N$39.4m — largely due to property sales and valuations, and to improved margins.

Most of the group’s growth came from its home market in Namibia, although financial director Ryan McDougall said Trustco’s operations in South Africa and other emerging markets would soon be ready to "contribute meaningfully to profits".

Trustco operates in Namibia, South Africa and South America.

The group’s South African insurance operations remained in the red, with a widened loss of N$86m.

Trustco’s biggest contributor to profit was its property division, which recorded a profit of N$215.5m from N$18.7m previously — thanks to residential development sales and a fair value gain on industrial land.

During the year, Trustco bought the Elisenheim Property Development Company for N$300m.

The Namibian insurance division contributed a N$103.1m profit, from N$67m the year before. The increase was attributed to a rise in new student loans, which all have a small credit insurance portion, and to a strong performance from the group’s new term life policy.

Trustco introduced a pilot project in South America in the period, a free life product that offers clients insurance cover at no additional contribution to their normal cellphone spend. "Although this product is still in the pilot phase, the group anticipates that revenues from this product will be relatively significant in the future," Mr McDougall said.

Trustco chairman Raymond Heathcote said the board considered South Africa "an important marketplace with exceptional growth prospects in the insurance segment".

The group remained committed, he said, to establishing "a sustainable foothold" in South Africa, "even as macroeconomic issues placed a damper on consumer and business confidence during the past year".