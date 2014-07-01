Investec raises CEO’s bonus by 31%

INVESTEC increased CEO Stephen Koseff’s bonus 31% after earnings rose in the fiscal year through March.

Mr Koseff, 62, received a bonus of £1.97m, 80% of which was deferred to the following three years, compared with £1.5m a year earlier, according to the Johannesburg-and London-based company’s annual report published yesterday. His salary and benefits were unchanged at £450,000.

Mr Koseff exceeded the company’s threshold for return on risk-weighted assets, return on equity and Tier 1 capital-adequacy ratios, the annual report showed. His bonus also included £330,000 for his performance on non-financial metrics that ranged from culture and values to governance and employee development, the bank said.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share rose 5.3% to £0.38, beating analyst estimates, as bad debts fell, the financial services group said on May 22.

Net income increased 7% to £331.7m. Investec has climbed 22% in London trading this year.

Bloomberg