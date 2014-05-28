Rules tighter as debit order fraud rises

THE Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa) tightened debit order rules and blacklisted at least 100 companies since November last year, after an increase in complaints by customers about unauthorised deductions, it said on Tuesday.

Pasa is responsible for monitoring about 30-million debit order payments per month valued at R72bn.

The association is investigating all companies that had more than 5% of debit orders disputed by consumers. Pasa CEO Walter Volker said 0.45% of 31-million debit orders were disputed, but this was not statistically significant or an indication that the system was under threat.

He said part of the stricter application of rules required the companies to ensure the correct procedures in obtaining legitimate mandates from consumers.

Rules required collectors of the debit orders to be properly and uniquely identified so that banks could easily inform consumers who query transactions.

Once a telemarketing company was blacklisted by Pasa, the names, identity numbers and physical addresses of the owners and directors were listed to ensure the banks, which were gatekeepers of the payment system, could recognise them once they reappear.

"We have found on a number of occasions that the same operation would appear under another name, but with the same directors, or operate from the same premises with uncles or aunts appointed as directors," Mr Volker said.

The 100 telemarketers which had been placed on the "bad user" list of Pasa might even include one company that has been caught out three or four times.

Fred Steffers, MD of PS&S, one of the largest payment systems companies in South Africa, said it was dealing with at least 641,000 disputed fraudulent debit orders a month, which represented 2% of the debit orders that it processed.

He said in many instances false debit orders were simply reversed when the collectors were caught out. But fraudsters relied on people not checking their bank accounts for unfamiliar payments.

"In many instances people did not query small amounts because of the time and effort it takes."

PS&S also blacklisted companies because of the high rejection rate of payment orders by banks when clients disputed deductions.

Relatively unsophisticated consumers were at the greatest risk because they lacked the knowledge of how to dispute illegal debit orders. This often required several telephone calls to banks and the telemarketers, which often refused to reverse deductions.

Rosalind Lake, an expert in the Consumer Protection Act at law firm Norton Rose Fullbright, said the fraudulent schemes that took money from consumers without delivery, contravened several sections of the National Consumer Act.

She said the National Consumer Commission could initiate its own investigation when it noticed fraudulent conduct in the market and refer its investigations to the National Consumer Tribunal or even the National Prosecuting Authority for criminal sanctions.

The telemarketing industry has been under a lot of scrutiny — and will be even more so when the Protection of Personal Information Act comes into effect.