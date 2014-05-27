Insurer MMI looks to expand in Africa

INSURER MMI said on Monday it was looking to export its short-term insurance offering to the other African countries where it operates, and that it saw expansion into India as a medium-to long-term strategy.

MMI, which is awaiting regulatory approval for the R330m acquisition of Kenyan short-term insurer Cannon Insurance, plans to focus on expanding in the rest of Africa and deepening its product offering in the 12 African countries where it already operates.

"On top of the organic growth strategies if we can find selective acquisitions that would be good," CEO Nicolaas Kruger said after the release of the company’s nine-month trading update for the period ended March 31.

"Our plan is, in the next financial year, to start exporting our short-term insurance offering. We will take one country at a time. We only have short-term insurance in Tanzania and Kenya."

MMI also operates in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana.

While the short-term priority was Africa, MMI was still interested in the Indian market, Mr Kruger said, adding: "It’s a medium-to long-term plan."

He said MMI, which opened a liaison office in India two years ago, intended researching the market first.

"They (MMI staff) have learnt a lot about the market and analysed product opportunities," said Mr Kruger.

In the nine months to end-March, MMI said total new business recurring premiums rose 12% on the previous period.

At Momentum Retail, new business recurring premiums fell 6% to R775m, but at Metropolitan Retail they increased 10.8% to R800m. At Momentum Retail, new business single premiums, the large sums invested once-off, rose 39.4%, while at Metropolitan Retail they increased 29%. At Momentum Employee Benefits, new business recurring premiums rose 46% to R782m. New single premiums fell 35% to R2.9bn.

"I guess if you pick up what they are saying consumers are under pressure," said a Johannesburg-based analyst.

"Recurring premiums are under pressure and that could tell you how competitive the market is and how consumers are."