Abil shares rally despite interim loss of R3.1bn

THE share price of South Africa’s largest unsecured lender, the troubled African Bank, rose as much as 6% on Monday after it reported its first ever loss.

Abil, as the lender is known, reported a loss of R3.1bn for the six months ended March compared with a "restated" profit of R604m a year ago after it underestimated the financial difficulty its clients were in.

Abil CEO Leon Kirkinis said the business environment would remain difficult for the next two years, but the "group is now better positioned with a cleaner balance sheet". It would return to profitability over the medium to long term provided there was no further deterioration in the economy.

Abil services about 35% of the unsecured market, which has been hard hit by a combination of anaemic economic growth, rising interest rates and energy costs, and stubbornly high unemployment. Further, the platinum strike put pressure on the Abil business as affected mine workers make up about 5% of Abil’s advances, Mr Kirkinis said.

Abil had lost more than R5bn in market value since May 2, when it released a trading update forecasting a headline loss of between R3.1bn and R3.3bn for the interim period. At the time, it said it would increase general provisions by R2.5bn to act as a shock absorber for potential future bad debt.

On Monday, Abil said the faster than expected formation of nonperforming loans in the business it had written before July last year, lower loan sales and pressure on debt collection had hurt its banking segment, which reported a headline loss of R1.9bn. Total nonperforming loans formation for the period under review was about R6bn, which was about R600m more than expected.

Its retail unit, Ellerines, also performed badly, with a headline loss of R1.2bn, as Abil pulled back credit granted to the furniture retailer’s customers.

Sanlam Investment Management head of equities research Patrice Rassou said that Abil appeared to had been "more proactive than reactive" in its latest efforts to shore up its loan book and build a better quality business.

"The R2.5bn provision was a real shock, but from this point on there shouldn’t be any new shocks bar a serious deterioration in the economy ," Mr Rassou said.

Should the economy worsen, the entire unsecured lending sector would be affected.

Stephen Meintjes, head of research for Imara SP Reid, said Abil’s share price increase on Monday might be due to Mr Kirkinis "putting forward a cogent case for recovery". In addition, the group did not indicate it might need to raise further capital through a rights issue.

There had been concerns that Abil might need to bolster its capital as a result of the R2.5bn in general provisioning. This would have followed hot on the heels of a rights issue late last year through which the financial services company raised R5.5bn.

Mr Kirkinis said Abil could raise capital in three ways — by selling its troubled retail business Ellerines, through internal profit generation or via " strategic initiatives" that would be announced at a later stage.

The " strategic initiatives" could suggest another rights issue, one analyst speculated.

However, neither Mr Rassou nor Mr Meintjes believes a rights issue was on the cards.

Mr Kirkinis told Business Day a rights issue was not off the table, but if the company sold Ellerines that would "take care of the drag on capital".

Analysts have said Abil will battle to sell the beleaguered Ellerines, for which it paid R9.2bn in 2008, and last year wrote off R4.6bn in goodwill.

Mr Kirkinis disagrees, saying Abil will be able to find a buyer.

He dismissed speculation that his job was on the line.

"The board (of directors) reviewed my position and unanimously came to the conclusion that I am the best person for the job," Mr Kirkinis said.