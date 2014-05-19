VIDEO: SA banks concerned about ‘political interference’
19 May 2014 - 16:48 PM
SOUTH African and global banks are concerned about risk posed by shifting regulatory environments, cybercrime, and the rising cost of skills according to the latest PwC Banking Banana Skins survey.
In this video, Gillian Jones from Business Day speaks to Johannes Grosskopf, banking and markets leader at PwC, about the findings of the survey in terms of the risks faced by banks in South Africa and across the globe.
