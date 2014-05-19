Reinet ‘well-placed’ to take advantage of any opportunities

INVESTMENT company Reinet on Monday reported that its net asset value per ordinary share for the year ended March 2014 increased to €21, from €20.53 previously@ Reinet proposed an initial dividend of €0.153 per ordinary share for the period. An ordinary share has the same value as 10 shares in its JSE listing.

The company said its net asset value increased 2% to €4.115bn, while profit for the year amounted to €92m.

Chairman Johann Rupert said the company used the past year to continue diversifying its portfolio using the proceeds of sales of British American Tobacco shares to extend the fund’s participation in, most notably, Pension Corporation and Renshaw Bay.

"During the year, Reinet invested a further £225m in Pension Corporation. This was linked to a pension insurance transaction in July 2013, which significantly increased the size of Pension Corporation’s business, fully justifying our faith in that investment.

"Pension Corporation is one of very few companies focused on the pension insurance sector in the UK and is well positioned to be a leader in what we consider to be a market with major growth opportunities," he said.

At the end of March, Reinet had cash on hand of €223m and an inflow of a further €87m from when the final British American Tobacco dividend for 2013 was received.

Mr Rupert said although there were significant investment commitments to be funded in the coming year, Reinet’s cash position and credit facilities were adequate.

"I believe that Reinet is soundly established and on track to deliver on its objective of providing long-term security and growth. There are challenges ahead but Reinet should be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves," he said.