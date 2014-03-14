Global fund gets SA approval

ASHBURTON Investments, the investment management business of FirstRand, on Thursday said it had gained Financial Services Board approval for its recently launched Global Leaders Equity Fund for distribution to South African investors.

The fund, with assets under management of about R583m, offers a concentrated global portfolio of about 20 shares, which are expected to produce above-average total returns over the medium to long term.

Jersey-based Veronika Pechlaner, who manages the Ashburton Global Leaders Equity Fund together with investment director Nick Lee, said: "Our focus is on finding 20 quality mega-caps, which are global leaders within attractive industries.

"Through their market position and sustainable competitive advantage we expect these global leaders to consistently generate and grow excess cash returns over their cost of capital, part of which they will return back to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks."

At the end of last year, the top five companies in the portfolio were JPMorgan Chase, Visa, General Electric, WPP and Siemens.

Ms Pechlaner said: "Given its focus on quality and sustainable leadership, the Global Leaders Equity Fund is well positioned to benefit from these trends."

The fund’s investment style combines Ashburton Investments’ top-down, big-picture macro-led views with a longer-term focus on quality firms for this relatively low-turnover portfolio.