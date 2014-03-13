SA banks expected to weather tough environment
13 March 2014 - 12:32 PM
The South African major banks report released by PwC on Tuesday says in spite of higher interest rates, a weakening rand and petrol price hikes, impairment charges have been reduced with the bottoming out of the credit cycle.
In this interview, Lebogang Mokoena from Business Day talks to PwC partner and banking sector specialist Stefan Beyers about the findings of the research into the four major banks in South Africa.
