SA pension funds ‘slow to invest’ in Africa

PENSION funds have been slow to take up the 5% allowance to invest in the rest of Africa, despite the attractive — though volatile — returns.

Foreign-exchange regulations have allowed South African retirement funds to invest 5% of their assets in Africa since 2008.

"In practice, few South African retirement funds have made full use of this direct allowance, but a number of the larger funds have made sizeable allocations," said Donovan McKay, co-author of a paper on investing in Africa.

Those investors that have made allocations have been "handsomely rewarded" as the African region, excluding South Africa, has shown the best stock market performance globally in the year to end-June, he said.

South Africa’s largest pension fund, the Government Employees Pension Fund, is one of the few pension funds to have made a definite commitment to investing in the rest of Africa, having earmarked 5% of its holdings for long-term investment on the continent.

Based on the fund’s size of about R1-trillion, this allocation amounts to about R50bn, Mr McKay told the Actuarial Society of South Africa’s 2013 Convention in Johannesburg last week. The state pension fund plans to initially focus on African markets based on size and liquidity, according to the paper Investing in Africa: A Practical Perspective for the South African Institutional Investor. The fund will then diversify into private equity and "development investments" that include infrastructure and energy.

Mr McKay said pension funds have three ways of gaining exposure to Africa — via direct allocation, through a balanced portfolio or through indirect exposure. Investec, Coronation and, more recently, Allan Gray, have made allocations into Africa through their balanced fund portfolios, he said.

Funds can gain indirect exposure to the rest of the continent by investing in FTSE/JSE-listed companies such as Shoprite, which earns 12% of its earnings from its rest-of-Africa operations.

"To date, most allocations have been into listed equity, but there is a growing trend to invest in bonds and private equity," he said.

The case for investing in the rest of Africa has been well-documented: higher growth rates than developed countries, increasing urbanisation, favourable demographics, improving political outlook and a growing middle class are some of the compelling arguments.

The World Bank recently raised the medium-term economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa to 5.5%, up from 5.2%, which it predicted six months ago.

However, investors do run risks, such as volatility, low levels of liquidity, high costs of investing and currency risks. They also need to be aware of poor corporate governance, concentrated stock and capacity constraints.

Financial markets were also less developed, which created difficulties with accessing them, said Zeenat Patel, co-author of the paper. There was no generally accepted standard benchmark to evaluate fund manager performance in the rest of Africa, she said.

The paper suggests several reasons why South African pension funds have been reluctant to make full use of their African investment allowance. Fund managers may lack the necessary skills and knowledge of Africa, and may be unwilling to advise on less liquid, nonmainstream asset classes.

"Given that African markets tend to be less liquid and that most funds in South Africa are defined contribution funds that offer daily or monthly liquidity to fund members, there is a liquidity mismatch," the authors said. To manage this risk, allocations have tended to be small.

"There are risks, but we think that these are risks that are worth taking and listed equity could be a good initial step to enter the African market," Ms Patel said.

African stock markets are generally small with a limited number of stocks. According to the World Federation of Exchanges, at the end of 2011 the total value of African stocks outside South Africa was just less than 1% of world stock market capitalisation, and 2% of all emerging-market stocks. Only three countries — South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria — account for more than half of the listed equities in Africa, she said.

African exchanges tend to be dominated by a few large firms that represent a high proportion of the total market capitalisation. In Uganda, four companies make up 80% of market capitalisation. Just one company, Ecobank Transactional Incorporation, accounted for 66% of Ghana’s market capitalisation at the end of last year.

Pension funds may also be concerned about the lack of liquidity of many African exchanges, and their thin trade. "Despite the problems of small size and liquidity, many have performed exceptionally well," the authors said.

An appealing aspect of investing in Africa’s equity markets is diversification, as they tend to be more sensitive to domestic issues than global trends. "The African equity markets included in the analysis have a very low correlation to South African equities and to global indices, so there are distinct benefits in making allocations to these markets," the authors said.