Old Mutual shares at record high on quarterly trading update

SHARES in insurer Old Mutual rose 4.53% on Wednesday to hit a record high of R33.89, following the release of a trading update for the three months ended September this year.

Analysts said the shares were cheered by positive news in the company following a solid performance across its operations and the fact that its US asset management business continued to experience positive cash flows, putting it closer to a listing.

The insurer also announced on Wednesday that it was looking to reduce its debt by £175m, a move that analysts said would give the company some flexibility and enhance the possibility of returning more excess cash to shareholders in the full-year to end December 2013.

In 2012, Old Mutual achieved its original debt reduction target of £1.5bn. Old Mutual Group CEO Julian Roberts said all of the company’s key segments were making progress. It posted an increase of 11% to £6.5bn in gross sales in the three months to end September.

Funds under management rose 14% to £287.5bn in the year to-date, while net client cash flow amounted to £2.6bn.

US Asset Management produced positive cash flows of £1.5bn, while gross sales in emerging markets rose 8% to £2.7bn. Old Mutual Wealth posted a 33% rise in gross sales to £3.7bn.

Nedbank is confident it can grow diluted headline earnings per share by about 13% in 2013.

Mr Roberts said Old Mutual would focus on building its footprint in Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria — this year, Old Mutual has spent under a R1bn on three acquisitions in those countries. This means it still has about R4bn to spend on expanding its footprint in Africa in the next three to five years.

"We want to be a lot bigger in Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya. That is our stated strategy," Mr Roberts said on Wednesday.

Old Mutual group finance director Philip Broadley said the scaling up of the businesses in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya would be organic, but that the company did not rule out acquisitions.

The group recently received regulatory approval for the acquisition of Oceanic general insurance from Ecobank. On the option of dropping its London listing, Mr Roberts and Mr Broadley said this would not be value enhancing for shareholders.

Mr Broadley said the company would lose its FTSE 100 status, shareholders in the UK would not be able to hold the insurer’s share and that would be disruptive to the share price in Johannesburg.