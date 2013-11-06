Old Mutual has spent only a fifth of its African expansion budget

OLD Mutual on Wednesday said it had spent less than a R1bn of its R5bn budget earmarked for expansion in Africa over a three- to five-year period, and had received regulatory approval for the acquisition of Oceanic’s Nigerian property and casualty business from Ecobank.

During the third quarter of 2013 Old Mutual also completed the acquisition of Ghana’s Provident Life Assurance. In July it acquired a controlling stake in microfinance company Faulu Kenya. This means the insurer has made three acquisitions out of its R5bn expansion budget announced at the beginning of 2013.

In its interim management statement for the third quarter ended September, Old Mutual said it had achieved total gross sales of £6.5bn, an increase of 11% compared with the corresponding period in 2012.

The insurer said funds under management increased 14% to £287.5bn in the third quarter of 2013. Net client cash flows for the third quarter were £2.6bn across the group, the company said.

Funds under management at US Asset Management grew 174% to £150.3bn.

Old Mutual said it had seen signs of recovery in the macroeconomic environment of the US and UK but in South Africa the macro economic environment continued to be challenging, due to strike disruptions and a weak rand.

Old Mutual shares were up 2% at R33.17 on Wednesday afternoon.