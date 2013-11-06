Investec wins best private bank honours

INVESTEC has been named the Best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in South Africa by the UK’s Financial Times (FT) Group.

Investec was awarded the prize last week at a gala dinner in Geneva at the 5th Annual Global Private Banking and Private Wealth Management (PWM) Awards.

It was the first time in the event’s history that SA was invited to join the survey. Yuri Bender, editor-in-chief of PWM magazine, a part of the FT Group, said Investec was judged favourably due to its clear development strategy, in addition to its healthy inflows.

"This is one of the few banks to actually lay down what its brand stands for in relation to customer experience. This brand is strong, not just on home turf, but also has some recognition in the handful of key foreign markets on which the bank focuses," he said.

Ciaran Whelan, Investec global head of private banking, and Henry Blumenthal, head of wealth and investment, accepted the award.

"It was truly an honour for us to accept this international accolade," Mr Whelan said.

Mr Blumenthal said private client requirements were constantly evolving in financial services. "As the third-largest private client investment manager in the UK, we are ideally positioned to offer this distinctive proposition to our clients, and I believe this award acknowledges that."

From April to July each year, the leading brands in Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East and Latin America are asked to participate in the event.

The banks are judged on progress in their business-growth strategy and how they are able to increase inflows and profit.