Guidelines issued on how to assess credit affordability

THE National Credit Regulator is in the process of introducing affordability assessment guidelines for credit providers under the National Credit Act, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said on Tuesday.

The guidelines — which have been published for public comment — would supplement the process of removing adverse credit information held by credit bureaus and would ensure that overindebted consumers did not obtain more credit.

Credit providers would have to become "more responsible", the minister said at a media conference. He said credit providers had in the past relied too readily on the information provided by credit bureaus when deciding whether or not to extend credit. With the removal of this information, they would be obliged to conduct affordability assessments.

Credit providers subjected consumers "to all kinds of enticements to take credit even in circumstances when it was not judicious for them to do so" once they determined they were not listed.

"Affordability assessments have to be more robust than previously," Mr Davies said.

The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing ahead with its programme for the removal of adverse credit information despite opposition by the banking industry, which has warned that doing so would undermine its ability to perform risk assessments and could lead to an increase in the price of credit. Mr Davies said these views had not been ignored and the department had tried to accommodate as many of the legitimate concerns as possible. The period for public comment ended on October 31.

In terms of the proposal, supported by the department, about 1,6-million consumers would benefit from having adverse credit listings removed from their credit records held by credit bureaus.

On a on e-off basis these would include all listings irrespective of value and irrespective of whether the debt was paid up or not, but would not include cases where court judgments had been handed down.