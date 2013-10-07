Nobel winner warns on microloan misuse

MICROLENDING to the poor to finance consumption creates a huge debt burden and entrenches poverty, Nobel Peace Prize winner and founder of the microcredit lender Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, has warned South Africans.

Instead, microloans should be extended to the poor only to promote income generation, the microcredit pioneer told a Gordon Institute of Business Science forum on Friday.

Increased access to unsecured lending in South Africa has left many poor households worse off as they struggle to repay loans bearing high rates of interest.

It is argued it had a hand in the Marikana tragedy in which 34 striking miners were shot dead in August last year. Last week the National Credit Regulator raided unsecured lenders operating from Marikana, near Rustenburg, in a bid to root out irregular lending practices in the area.

Also last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioned that rising risks from unsecured lending and high household indebtedness in South Africa might require more macro-prudential and consumer protection measures, as well as improved regulator co-ordination.

Prof Yunus founded the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh in 1983, based on the idea that the cycle of poverty could be broken by granting the poorest women in rural areas small loans with reasonable interest rates to grow micro businesses. Today the Bangladeshi bank has 8.5-million borrowers, and 98% are women. Grameen Bank extends loans only for income-generating activities.

"If you produce income, you can eat out of it. Your consumption should come from income, not from money coming from the bank," he said.

Extending loans to fund consumption causes a "huge debt burden" for recipients.

"(They) don’t know where to stop," he said.

Though the rate of growth in unsecured loans in South Africa has slowed slightly, it is still faster than that of home and car loans.

Unsecured credit to households has more than doubled over the past three years to account for about 12% of banks’ total credit exposure, according to the IMF’s 2013 country report.

The report found that unsecured credit to low-income households had increased from 1.6% in 2008 to 2.2% of disposable income now. The IMF acknowledged that this has contributed to greater financial inclusion, but suggests it has also added to social vulnerabilities, particularly to those under threat of losing their jobs in a weak economic environment.

It is difficult to determine exactly how unsecured loans are used by recipients.

Prof Yunus said Grameen Bank encouraged savings by compelling loan recipients to save a small amount each month and send their children to school.

He also called for the redesign of the capitalist system to create a world without poverty or unemployment. He said these social ills were caused by a system of capitalism that focused only on making profit.

Instead, the capitalist system should also incorporate the idea of social business in which enterprises are created to solve social problems in a self-sustaining way.

"Capitalism today is standing on only one leg, that it why it is so unstable," Prof Yunus said.

"We have to reinvent the system," he said.