Survey shows opportunities for insurance firms in public sector

GOVERNMENT employees are seen as a sweet spot for South African insurers to sell entry-level products, and Old Mutual is seen as being in a great position to benefit, thanks to its footprint.

The public sector is seen as an underpenetrated area by some financial services providers that offer long-term savings.

Even Alexander Forbes, which is strong in employee benefits, has said it has been targeting the public sector as an area of growth.

Old Mutual said in an interview last week it had good access to the entry-level market in the public sector and would use its links to penetrate the segment for senior public servants.

About 500 people were polled by Credit Suisse and more than half of those were government employees. The entry-level insurance market insight showed that government employees had a lesser propensity to change insurance providers and kept their policies for longer. The report showed that 82% of government employees surveyed had indicated that premiums were still affordable, while 31% said they would never lapse their policies.

"We believe Old Mutual has a particularly strong retail franchise in the entry-level market and benefits from first-mover advantage. Sanlam has benefited from its tie-up with the ZCC (Zion Christian Church)," the report said. "We struggle to see how MMI will drive growth from Metropolitan Retail, given its already extensive 4,300 agents distribution footprint."

The Credit Suisse report said while Liberty had intentions of expanding its presence in the entry-level market, it lacked "an extensive distribution footprint".

It also showed that most public servants surveyed in the mass-market segment had bought their policies at work. "Our survey suggests Old Mutual — having operated in this market segment for the best part of 30 years — is a particularly strong incumbent."

The report said the Old Mutual brand also worked for the insurance company.

About 16% of the respondents in public service said they were still paying their policies despite premiums sitting at unaffordable levels. The report further revealed that the government employees interviewed did not change their policies because of worries that an event could emerge.

Products such as funeral policies have a waiting period before they pay out and switching to a new policy exposes one to that waiting period.

Insurers impose waiting periods to curb fraud and to deal with the risk of people signing up policies with the knowledge that they will claim shortly after the registration of the policy.

The report gave mixed messages on whether government employees preferred to buy insurance through an intermediary or through the direct model.

Half of the government employees polled said they would buy life insurance products through a direct model, which created opportunities for direct players.

Credit Suisse said the government was a sweet spot as it accounted for 49% of the total jobs created since 2010. About 41% of government employees surveyed had short-term insurance cover and an additional 36% indicated they would consider getting short-term insurance cover, Credit Suisse said.

Old Mutual’s share price closed flat at R29.50 on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalisation of R144.4bn.