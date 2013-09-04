SA remains world leader in auditing and reporting standards

SOUTH Africa is still a world leader in terms of the strength of its auditing and reporting standards, according to the World Economic Forum’s global competitiveness report released on Wednesday.

It is the fourth year in a row that South Africa has been ranked number one in the report.

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas said the rankings gave foreign investors confidence that they could rely on South Africa’s auditing strength, despite the economic difficulties the country is experiencing.

South Africa is ranked first out of 144 countries. It moved up from second place in 2009 and from fourth place in 2008.

Finland was ranked second and New Zealand third.

South Africa also ranked first for the efficacy of company boards, the protection of minority shareholders’ rights, the regulation of securities exchanges and legal rights.

Mr Agulhas stressed that South Africa had a vital role to play to help other countries in Africa improve their financial reporting standards.