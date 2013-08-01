Standard Bank ‘to sell London operations to China’s ICBC’

STANDARD Bank Group is selling its London operations to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) for more than $500m, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

A partial sale to ICBC — which owns about 20% of Standard Bank Group — would give the Johannesburg-based lender an opportunity still to use the ICBC platform to execute on deals, especially those that are linked to South Africa, Afrifocus Securities research head Johann Scholtz said on Wednesday.

In 2011, Standard Bank sold 55% of its shareholding in Standard Bank Argentina to ICBC. It retained a 20% holding and a right to board representation.

Standard Bank Group did not want to give much detail on the talk of the sale to ICBC.

However, the bank’s spokesman, Erik Larsen, said on Wednesday: "Further to our numerous existing co-operation initiatives with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, we are jointly exploring areas of greater co-operation, including global markets and commodities where our respective presence and strengths can be leveraged".

A partial sale would also allow Standard Bank to redeploy the capital in London to high-growth markets in Africa.

Standard Bank plc has been a poor performer.

It posted a R2.5bn loss in the year to December 2012, and had a cost:income ratio of 109.8% compared with 78.5% in 2011. Operating expenses stood at R4.9bn.

Mr Scholtz said he would not be surprised if there was a sale as the Standard Bank plc balance sheet was a drain on the Standard Bank Group’s profitability.

In its 2012 full-year results, Standard Bank Group noted high regulatory and compliance-related costs of $3.2m as one of the key issues at Standard Bank plc.

Another key issue highlighted was that Standard Bank plc had large additional specific credit impairments on Middle Eastern exposures of $131m. Standard Bank plc’s credit-loss ratio widened to 1.48% compared with 0.97% in 2011.

With global regulatory requirements pushing banks to hold more capital against risk, the sale of the struggling Standard Bank plc made sense, one analyst said.

ICBC is the largest bank in the world and arguably has better capacity and capital to run Standard Bank plc.

Last year, Standard Bank cut the number of staff in London by about 100. The Standard Bank plc investment-banking portfolio was transferred to Standard Bank SA.

Standard Bank shares ended up 1.11% on Wednesday, at R110.51.