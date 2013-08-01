Capitalworks to invest R2.7bn

PRIVATE equity firm Capitalworks said on Wednesday it had close to R2.7bn to invest in mid-tier firms in the health, education, financial services and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

The company aims to fully invest the capital it has raised within five years. "We are interested in financial services companies catering for the low LSM (living standards measure)," said Capitalworks co-founder and chairman Chad Smart.

"We would like to do eight to 10 deals.... We do companies in the mid-markets where there are opportunities to grow. It’s important that the businesses we look at have a good financial history." Mr Smart said that Capitalworks preferred to invest in unlisted private companies.

The idea was to partner with good businesses and do management buyouts when there were opportunities.

He said there was an opportunity for companies in healthcare and education to provide services where there was a shortfall from the government.

Capitalworks’ Private Equity Fund 2 recently raised R2.7bn from a range of investors including global institutional investors and high-net-worth family funds. This second fund was recently closed to further investment.

Last month, Capitalworks was part of a consortium which bought Murray & Roberts’ Construction Products Africa manufacturing businesses, which included Much Asphalt, Ocon Brick, Technicrete and Rocla.

Mr Smart said that in the next 12 months the company expected to invest in further transactions.

Capitalworks’ previous fund, Private Equity Fund 1, closed in 2009 after raising R1.5bn.

As far as the second fund was concerned, Mr Smart said Capitalworks would look to invest for a period of 10 years and was not looking at a short-term play.

Capitalworks has funds under management of more than R5bn. Mr Smart said the company was targeting an internal rate of return of 30% a year.