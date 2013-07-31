Nedbank partners with Taste to launch new franchisee funding model

NEDBANK, in partnership with Brimstone Investment and Taste Holdings, has launched a new funding model for potential franchisees who have the ability but lack the start-up finance.

Franchisees have to come up with only R125,000 of the start-up costs of a Fish & Chip Co fast-food franchise, worth R675,000, with the balance funded by Nedbank.

Franchisees usually have to contribute 50% of the costs.

Investment company Brimstone, which has a 12.53% share in Taste Holdings, and Nedbank, which has a 0.75% shareholding, will share in the losses should the franchisee default on the loan.

Taste Holdings CEO Carlo Gonzaga said this funding model was a "first to market" in that a third party was taking some of the risk.

"The real difference here … is that for the first time you have a third party, being Brimstone, that has stumped up some real guarantees," he said on Wednesday.

It was also the first time in Taste’s 13 years of operation that it was signing guarantees, he said.

"We can’t expect banks to always shoulder this risk."

Potential franchisees need to provide R125,000 out of the total R675,000 required to open a Fish & Chip Co franchise. Of the R125,000 contribution, a fee of R25,000 goes to Brimstone to offset some of the risk.

Nedbank will finance R550,000 of the start-up costs, including working capital, and franchisees do not have to provide any security or collateral. The loan has to be repaid over five years at the prime interest rate.

Should the store default, Nedbank and Brimstone will share the loss equally.

Nedbank Business Banking’s head of new business development, Mark Rose, said the loans were low risk.

He said franchises fail for one of two reasons: the wrong operator or a bad location.

Taste Holdings would vet potential franchisees and carry out due diligence on the franchise’s location.

"Those two aspects from a bank’s perspective have mitigated the risk right away," said Mr Rose.

Nedbank’s exposure would only be R50,000-R80,000 in the case of a default, Mr Rose said.

Taste Holdings acquired The Fish & Chip Co in 2011. The franchise has more than 300 outlets with about 250 operated by franchisees who employ about 3,300 people.

Nedbank, Brimstone and Taste have signed a two-year agreement and aim to sign up 50 new franchisees.