Bank declines open way for new buyers

THE share prices of the country’s big four banks finished the first half of the year significantly down, reversing the gains made earlier in the year.

The declines in share prices, which range from 6%-9% for the year to date, make the banking sector potentially attractive to bargain hunters. There has been a correction in the share prices of the local major banks, paving the way for new buyers to look at opportunities to buy.

South Africa’s major banks experienced a volatile moment towards the middle to end of last month.

Towards the end of last month the JSE fell more than 2% as reports on China’s tightening of credit weighed down on global stocks. Emerging markets also reacted to talk of the US winding down quantitative easing.

"I think it’s got a lot to do with general global volatility," Stephen Meintjes, an analyst at Imara SP Reid said on Tuesday.

Absa is leading the set of declines with a fall of 9.79% in its share price from the beginning of this year to Tuesday.

Out of 17 analysts on Bloomberg rating the stock, six have buy recommendations, nine have hold ratings and only two are recommending a sell.

Absa was trading at R147.95 at the close on Tuesday, off its all-time high of R173.15 hit in February.

Nedbank has fallen by 5.85% for the year to date.

Out of 18 analysts looking at Nedbank, nine have a buy recommendation, seven have hold ratings and two have sells.

Nedbank was trading at R177 at the close on Tuesday, away from its high of R201.32 hit in March.

Over the past few reporting seasons Nedbank has been a great performer, posting double-digit numbers. There have been no signs of bad news from the South African bank.

FirstRand, which has also been delivering solid double-digit growth in earnings, has experienced a 5.16% share price fall for the year to date.

FirstRand is trading at about R29.40, from its high of R33.59 hit in January.

No news has come from FirstRand indicating changes on its growth path.

Out of 19 analysts rating FirstRand, 11 are rating it a hold, five are recommending a buy and three are rating it a sell.

Standard Bank’s share price has declined 5.77% for the year to date. The bank is trading at about R112.02, also away from its high of R120.89 hit in February.

Out of 18 analysts covering Standard Bank six have buy recommendations, seven have a hold and five analysts are recommending a sell.

The only new credit-related news that has emerged from the market recently is from the National Credit Regulator.

The regulator warned of growing bad debts last month.

It said that the number of consumers with impaired records had risen about 2%, or 189,000, to 9.53-million in the quarter to the end of March. This means out of 20.08-million credit-active clients, only 52.5% are in good standing. The number of credit-active consumers in good standing had dropped 0.7% quarter on quarter to 10.5-million.

"It’s really about the economic outlook and the impact on the consumer," said a Johannesburg-based analyst.

There is a link to the present economy and consumer confidence is under pressure.

The FNB/BER consumer confidence index declined from -3 index points in the fourth quarter of last year to a nine-year low of -7 in the first quarter this year.

Consumers’ rating of the outlook for the national economy, their own financial prospects and the appropriateness of buying durable goods in this environment deteriorated in the first quarter of this year.