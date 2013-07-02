BlackRock wants clarity on regulatory framework in SA

THE world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, which has close to $4-trillion under management, remains committed to expanding its business in South Africa despite the recent market sell-off. But it is not yet listing products on the JSE until clearer regulations are provided by the Financial Services Board (FSB) for foreign funds.

It launched its first office in South Africa in August 2012, but is expanding further into Africa, with business being developed across Botswana, Nigeria, Namibia and Ghana.

BlackRock South Africa director Barbara Vintcent says the company is considering registration of products, but is first awaiting a report from the FSB on the way foreign funds are marketed and sold in South Africa.

The Treasury has been concerned about "light touch regulation" and is developing a twin peaks model in which the central bank will take control of systemic risk in the market, and the FSB will watch over market conduct.

A raft of new rules are expected from as early as next year as these moves mimic the shift to tougher standards being applied globally.

"The reason for being here was to get closer to clients and listen to their needs, specifically for offshore investing and growing the brand. It has been an enormously positive first year," said Ms Vintcent on Tuesday.

She said it was difficult to say how many clients had been acquired, as many were retail investors.

"We have brought on new clients since the office was opened, but there’s a lot more to do. We can’t list until the products are registered and we need confirmation on the FSB regulation," said Ms Vintcent.

BlackRock’s model is one of few to have prospered during the financial crisis and in 2009 it bought Barclays’ investment management unit, Barclays Global Investors. It benefits as clients increasingly seek low-cost but diverse offerings — its product line said to be the world’s largest.

However, its senior executives are known to be frustrated with the wave of unclear regulations globally, as they affect huge chunks of its clients’ managed assets spread across major investment centres.

Deputy chief investment officer of fixed income at BlackRock Scott Thiel said on Tuesday that Africa was a big market for BlackRock. In South Africa, he said, BlackRock funds are buying the long end of the South African bond market. "I am a big believer in the central bank’s ability to meet its mandate — it is very credible and transparent."

South African government bonds’ inclusion in Citigroup’s world government bond index (WGBI) in October last year — the first African government bonds to be included in this prestigious club — has stoked interest from foreign funds in South Africa. But so far this year in South Africa‚ foreigners are net buyers of just R3.453bn of local bonds as global liquidity concerns knock investments. In contrast, last year nonresidents were net buyers of R85.373bn of local bonds, including repo transactions.

But there has been growing interest in bond funds for retail investors in South Africa. Investec and Rand Merchant Bank have added bonds to the JSE’s exchange traded funds menu, and Standard Bank has introduced a variety of commodity tracking exchange-traded notes.