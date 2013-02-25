Nedbank grows full-year earnings, increases dividend

BANKING group Nedbank on Monday reported a 19% rise in diluted headline earnings per share to 1,595c for the year ended December, from 1,340c a year earlier.

The full-year dividend per share was up 24.3% to 752c.

Headline earnings increased 21.4% to R7.51bn as the bank saw an improvement in all main performance indicators and growth in all business clusters.

CEO Mike Brown said the performance was achieved in a tough economic environment through strong revenue growth, an improved credit loss ratio and responsible expense management.

The group generated economic profit of R1.511bn, up 63.5% from R924m in 2011.

The return on average ordinary shareholders’ equity, excluding goodwill, increased to 16.4% from 15.3% in 2011, return on equity grew to 14.8% from 13.6% in 2011 and the return on assets improved to 1.13% from 0.99%.

"Nedbank group is well capitalised, with our Basel 2.5 common equity tier 1 ratio at 11.4%," the bank said. That was up from the 2011 pro-forma level of 10.5%.

"With the introduction of Basel 3 on January 1 2013, the pro forma Basel 3 common equity tier 1 ratio at December 31 2012 is a robust 11.6%," it said.

"We are committed to sustainable stakeholder delivery and contributing to South Africa’s development through our support of the National Development Plan objectives," Mr Brown said.

The government plan is widely seen as a pragmatic and realistic blueprint for boosting economic growth and creating jobs.

Last year, Nedbank created more than 450 new permanent jobs in South Africa and gained 655,000 clients, taking its total number of clients past 6-million.

"Nedbank Group has strongly growing and diverse annuity income streams, a long-term record of disciplined expense management, a sound funding base, improving asset quality trends and higher coverage ratios, strong capital levels and stable management teams," the CEO said.

"These attributes, together with a multiyear focus on the importance of culture and values, position us well to continue to deliver to all our stakeholders in 2013 and to adapt to a volatile and challenging economic environment," he said.