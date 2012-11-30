Transaction Capital releases maiden results

MARK Lamberti is CEO of Transaction Capital.

SUMMIT TV: Financial services company Transaction Capital released its maiden results as a public company — the company offers asset-backed and unsecured lending — growing total income by 21% to R4.35bn to September, with normalised headline earnings rising 36% to R405m and headline earnings per share were up 17% at 81c. Good results on the back of advances up by 34% to R9.7bn. Where did most of the growth come from?

MARK LAMBERTI: We had a good year — the unsecured lending division constitutes about 39% of our profits, and that also grew the fastest. I’m sure the viewers have noticed there’s been a lot of talk about the rate of growth in unsecured lending and we benefited from that…

STV: Everyone is talking about the risk in unsecured lending…

ML: Yes, there are reasons to be concerned. The market has grown fast, some of which arose from growth in real incomes in recent times — certainly higher employment in the government — and some switching from secured lending to unsecured lending. All those things have driven the growth so those who participate in this market do have reason to be cautious going forward as those growth rates are not sustainable.

STV: How is bad debts looking?

ML: We’ve controlled our bad debts well; we think the provisions that cover those bad debts have also been dealt with well and we are comfortable that, relative to last year, we’ve done a great job.

STV: Speaking to analysts, they’re a bit concerned that your credit loss ratio went up from 8.3% to 8.8%, which they think should be higher…

ML: I guess that’s a matter of how you look at it. We think that the coverage is right and the way we’ve managed the overall risk of the business has been entirely appropriate.

STV: The cost-to-income ratio is pretty high…

ML: Yes, that’s right. We are investing and these businesses have come a long way — some of them are reasonably mature in terms of organisational development, but others are not so we have had to invest in people and technology. Our capex and opex in technology has been considerable and we’ve invested hugely in people in the past few years. That is still happening and that will come through so it will be a while before our cost-to-income ratio drops.

STV: What would you like it to be?

ML: We haven’t targeted that and the reason it’s difficult to talk about at the moment is that although we have one business that is comparable to peers, which is our unsecured lending business, we don’t know exactly what the optimum cost-to-income ratios would be in a business like the SA Taxi business, where within that there is a division called Taxi Mart where we refurbish vehicles which is a whole new business in terms of costs and efficiencies. Similarly, our credit services business is relatively mature organisationally speaking but there is still opportunity to reduce costs there, and similarly in the payments business. We don’t have peers to look at locally or internationally in that regard to target a cost-to-income ratio but I would guess over the next year-and-a-half we’d be closer to being able to say "this is what we are aiming towards…"

STV: SA Taxi makes up the bulk of your asset-backed business with big growth there — so people would say, is a second-hand taxi really an asset? Should that be called unsecured lending?

ML: That is a valid comment — except that our investment in Taxi Mart means when we’ve taken that vehicle in and refurbished it that’s not just a coat of paint and new brake pads, that’s new engines and drivetrains and gearboxes.

STV: A roadworthy?

ML: Much more than that — these vehicles are almost totally new and that enables us to realise the value that we do net of all the costs getting it to that point. It’s a more saleable asset that way than if it were just auctioned…

STV: You’ve been with the company for around five years; you said you wanted to take it to listing and it’s now listed. What’s next for you?

ML: I think we still have quite a bit to do. We were very clear about the fact that we had two options — one was to list the company now and establish our public record as it were, the other was to carry on as a private company for another two or three years and then list. My view was establishing the public record was important from a governance point of view and people seeing that we are transparent about our performance and getting to know who we were. In some respects it’s a complex business and I thought going public would be better. From my own point of view there is some time to go before we can say the market understands this business and values it properly.

STV: Are you going to be around for a few more years?

ML: Yes.

STV: What is your outlook for 2013?

ML: I think the environment by most measures is looking rough — I think the global economies do not look that great. We are seeing our own predictions for GDP (gross domestic product) growth next year being de-tuned slightly and of course the sociopolitical environment is terrible right now, with the noise and activity not auguring well, which was much of the cause of the downgrades by the ratings agencies. I think we are braced for choppy waters and we are prepared for that and our evaluation of risks has to be just that much more astute in these times.

STV: You’re a living legend in terms of being the founder of Massmart, etcetera, but are you still positive about South Africa?

ML: Yes, and I’ll tell you why — somebody recently said that South Africa today is like having a puzzle without having the box with the complete picture on it, so you can see all the pieces but you’re not sure what the picture is going to look like. Having said that I see substantial change in the mood and outlook of a whole lot of people that two or three years ago would have been absolute ANC stalwarts but are now saying "hang on — maybe there is something we can do differently here…" I sense a change in the mainstream thinking in South Africa and I think that augurs well for the future. I have no doubt that the next few years are going to be difficult…

STV: What is your advice to aspiring entrepreneurs?

ML: I think that difficult environments are great for entrepreneurs — it’s precisely in these times that creativity and ingenuity comes through because they see opportunities where others don’t. One of the best definitions of entrepreneurship I got from my Harvard professor was "entrepreneurship is the pursuit of opportunities beyond the resources controlled". We don’t really say whether we have the resources or not — we see the opportunity and then go for it. I think opportunities abound in South Africa so if one has courage and an appetite for hard work…

STV: An appetite for risk?

ML: There is a myth about entrepreneurs having a mad risk appetite — that’s not really true as most entrepreneurs I know are fanatical about managing the downside.