Transaction Capital eyes unsecured loan growth

TRANSACTION Capital, a non-deposit-taking financial services company, has set a target of growing its unsecured loan book by more than 100% to R10bn by 2016 and expects the size of this book to exceed its asset-backed lending portion in the next two to three years, it said in its results for the year to September released on Thursday.

Bayport, the unsecured lending division of Transaction Capital, had gross loans and advances of R4.7bn, whereas the asset-backed lending division had R4.8bn. Transaction Capital CEO Mark Lamberti said while he was cautious, there was room for growth in the income category of between R10,000 and R15,000 for unsecured lending.

In the year to end September, the division reported normalised headline earnings of R166m, compared to R138m last year.

Unsecured lending makes up the bulk of Transactional Capital’s normalised headline earnings. It contributed 39%, compared to 43% last year. The nonperforming loans ratio in this unit increased to 30.6% compared to 24.3% the previous year.

Transaction Capital said it was starting a pilot scheme for financing light commercial vehicles for small to medium entrepreneurs.

For its secured lending book, Transaction Capital mainly finances taxis through SA Taxi.

The asset-backed lending unit grew normalised headline earnings by 22% to R133m and contributed 31% in the earnings of the group versus 34% last year. Gross loans and advances in this unit grew 19% to R4.8bn and the nonperforming loans ratio rose 4.4% to 31.9%.

The star performer in the period under review was the credit services division, made up of MBD Credit Solutions and Principa. This segment grew normalised headline earnings by 44% to R88m.

Mr Lamberti said MBD Credit Solutions, which is involved in debt collection, was looking to buy loan books after spending R97m in the past year. He said the portion of the loans collected by MBD Credit Solutions through garnishee orders was in the single digits.

Transaction Capital’s chief financial officer, David Hurwitz, said the company had a committed facility to buy loan books.

Paycorp, the payment services division which supplies banks with automated teller machines (ATMs), grew normalised headline earnings by 16% to R43m.

Paycorp had 4,381 ATMs, 8% more than last year.