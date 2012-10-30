South African banking population passes two-thirds majority

SOUTH Africa’s banking population grew to 22.5-million people over the age of 16 in the past year, or a two-thirds majority of the adult population at 67%, according to FinMark Trust’s FinScope survey.

The trust says financial services and credit providers will need innovation to deepen inclusion and involvement of the newly banked.

At the launch of the survey findings in Johannesburg on Tuesday, FinMark Trust CEO Prega Ramsamy said increased access to financial services required that multiple stakeholders target areas that most needed them.

"We need to continue innovating. The number of banked adults jumped from 46% of adults in 2004 to 63% in 2011," Mr Ramsamy said.

He said FinScope’s research was a powerful tool in measuring the financial standing of South Africans and the trust aimed to expand the space of its research to other countries, including in the Southern African Development Community.

Cas Coovadia, FinMark Trust chairman and MD of the Banking Association of South Africa, said the banking sector in South Africa ranked among the best in terms of inclusion of citizens.

He said South Africa had the second most stable banking sector in the world, behind Canada.

"We’re obviously doing something right in terms of financing. We have a well regulated banking sector and we now need to use our edge.

He said financial inclusion was not just a "feel-good", sentimental issue: "It is a significant investment in giving South Africans service and increasing clients for my members." Mr Coovadia said interaction with the financial sector was vital to open up opportunities for South Africans to accumulate assets.

He said a section of the population "will never have a bank account" but the financial services sector needed to continue being innovative in finding ways to service South Africans.

The interviews in FinScope’s survey were conducted by TNS. TNS researcher Rob Powell said South Africa needed to ensure its young population became more active economically and the financial sector needed to educate the newly banked on matters including basic financial literacy.

Innovation company Frog Design conducted additional research on underbanked South Africans to complement the FinScope and TNS research.

Frog Design researcher Ravi Chhatpar said the profiles of the underbanked population included aspiring students, small-scale entrepreneurs, working elderly people and working widows.

These underbanked South Africans often borrowed in the informal credit sector, he said, at times from loan sharks, after failing to secure borrowing in the formal sector.

Mr Chhatpar said there was potential to create markets to cater for the needs of the underbanked.

Last week FinMark trust said many South Africans were borrowing money not for luxuries or investments, but to pay for day-to-day necessities such as food and transport.