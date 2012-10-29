Fitch affirms Old Mutual’s rating on restructuring

OLD Mutual’s almost three-year journey to simplify its once-unwieldy structure has been praised by rating agency Fitch, which on Monday affirmed its A-long-term issuer default rating (IDR), and the IDR and international finance strength (IFS) rating of its South African unit and that of Skandia Life.

The restructuring has included a raft of asset disposals and repayment of debt as part of Old Mutual CEO Julian Roberts’s efforts to improve the insurer’s earnings and its share price, which had until recently lagged behind its South African peers.

Analysts said the shares had been influenced by Old Mutual’s exposure to tepid European markets where insurers and banks have been affected by the contagion of the eurozone crisis.

Fitch said the affirmation reflected Old Mutual’s significant decrease in financial leverage and anticipated improvements in fixed-charge coverage, as well as its continued strong earnings.

The IFS rating was one notch higher than its South African local currency sovereign rating, in recognition of Old Mutual’s geographic diversification, with a sizeable proportion of earnings generated in the UK and Europe.

"The additional notch also reflects the group’s ability to share with policyholders potential investment losses on its investments in the South African financial markets, and the financial flexibility from being listed on the LSE (London Stock Exchange)," said Fitch.

But Fitch maintained a negative outlook on Old Mutual, citing the recent downgrading of South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to negative. Old Mutual derives the bulk of its earnings from its South African operations.

Fitch originally revised Old Mutual’s outlook to negative from stable on January 16, following the revision of the outlook on South Africa’s long-term foreign-currency IDR of BBB+ to negative from stable.

But the restructuring of the insurer appeared to be working, said Fitch, which cited the recent repayment of £1.5bn in debt since early 2010, which had led to the decrease in the group’s financial leverage from 28% at end of 2010 to 21% in the first half of this year.

"Following the sale of its US life business in 2011 and Nordic business in 2012, the group derives about 80% of its operating earnings from South Africa, compared with only around 60% in 2010," said Fitch.

"The remainder of the earnings are largely from Europe and US asset management. The group’s reliance on emerging markets has therefore increased, and its operating scale and geographical diversification have reduced," it said.