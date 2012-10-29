Big banks face ‘uphill battle’ to restore mortgage lending

SLUGGISH year-on-year growth figures in mortgage advances to September, released on Monday, show the big banks have a mountain to climb to restore lending to prefinancial crisis levels.

This is the view of some industry executives and analysts who on Monday said banks were wary of aggressively growing mortgage advances. This was particularly the case now that the government was becoming nervous about growth in unsecured lending.

Statistics released on Monday showed growth in mortgage advances slowed last month to 1.7% year on year from a 2.1% increase in August, said analysts at Standard Bank.

This presents the big banks with a headache: how to expand interest-fee income from secured and unsecured lending in the face of sluggish economic growth, spiralling operational costs and regulatory demands to hold excess capital against loans and advances.

Unsecured lending had until recently been a source of strong interest-earnings growth for the banks, but the government is putting pressure on the banks — and other credit providers — to slow down credit expansion in the face of rising household debt levels.

Standard said household debt to disposable income increased to 76.3% in the second quarter of this year compared to 75.6% in the first quarter.

"Despite low interest rates, high levels of debt imply that debt-servicing costs may still be difficult for many households," the bank said.

First National Bank CEO Michael Jordaan said consumers in the lower-income bracket are the most vulnerable to a surge in bad debt as they struggle with the rising costs of basic services, such as electricity.

Standard Bank head of personal and business banking Peter Schlebusch said mortgage advances would remain subdued for the next year. He predicted growth in mortgage advances would be in the "soft low single-digit figures" of between 2% and 3% over this period.

"I do not see massive growth there," Mr Schlebusch said. "The problem with mortgages is that you are writing a 20-year loan during which the rules of the game might change. So we are a little bit cautious," he said.

According to Standard, growth in mortgage advances last peaked at 30.8% year on year in December 2004, followed by another peak of 29.7% in March 2008. Since then, growth had averaged 3.3% since November 2009.

Mr Schlebusch said growth in unsecured lending was also slowing down as banks were becoming more cautious about expanding their loan books.

He expected banks to make gains from higher growth in vehicle finance during the next year. "In the vehicle and asset finance we expect an increase in unit car sales, and we should see reasonably good growth there in the higher single-digit figures in the next 12 months," said Mr Schlebusch.