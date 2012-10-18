SA banks ‘need to win loyalty from customers’

RETAINING customer trust and loyalty were key to growing and defending market share for South African banks and other companies in the financial services sector, the head of global customer consultancy company Peppers & Rogers said on Wednesday.

Founding partner Don Peppers said in an interview that merely stating that a bank was "customer centric" was no longer enough as customers now had the choice to switch banks.

Mr Peppers said the Financial Services Board was correct to adopt a new policy on treating customers fairly.

The Connecticut, US headquartered Peppers & Rogers has consulted for big banks locally.

The Financial Services Board would be given more market conduct powers to censure, possibly with financial sanctions, companies in the financial sector which failed to comply with new requirements of the policy.

Proposals were being made that, for the first time, banks and insurers should demonstrate that the products they intended to launch would benefit customers.

Mr Peppers said banks should strive to gain the trust of customers and make them brand advocates even in times of crisis. "It is now about doing things right and doing the right thing ."

Mr Peppers gave the example of US-based insurance and banking group USAA, whose customers from the military returned refunds for premiums they had paid while on tour of duty out of loyalty to the company.

First National Bank CEO Michael Jordaan said on Wednesday he did not believe banking had become a commodity as products and services could be differentiated. Customers no longer blindly stuck to a brand and were more vocal than before as social media was giving them a voice.

Mr Peppers said companies should be aware of the "unpredictability" of social media and aim to rather build long-term trust with customers.