Investec to list new exchange-traded note on JSE main board

INVESTEC on Thursday announced the launch of a new exchange-traded note (ETN) over the US dollar gold price, which the specialist bank and asset manager said was a first for South Africa.

The Investec Gold ETN will be listed on the main board of the JSE this week under the exchange-traded products sector.

By closely tracking the underlying gold price as fixed in London daily, the ETN gives investors the ability to trade a product in rand while closely tracking the percentage moves of the US dollar gold price.

For example, if the price of gold is at $1,750/oz in London, the ETN will trade at R175 (1/10th of an ounce) and, as the price of gold moves to $1,850, the price of the ETN will rise to about R185.

"This new investment product is unique in that it offers investors an opportunity to invest in the movements in the US dollar price of gold without having to also factor in the volatile rand," said Brian McMillan, head of Investec Structured Products.

"Previously, investors had no choice but to hedge out the effects of the rand if they wanted pure gold exposure.

"Historically the gold price and the rand have been negatively correlated and using existing gold products many investors found that though they had made significant gains in the gold price, On many occasions this was negated by the rand’s move," said Mr McMillan.