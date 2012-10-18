FNB ‘to grow transactional account base’

FIRST National Bank (FNB) said on Wednesday it was pushing for growth in the number of its transactional accounts to make up for an expected slowdown in secured and unsecured lending.

In an interview, CEO Michael Jordaan said South Africa’s third-largest bank was also cutting costs, growing its business accounts segment, and innovating to retain customers, as well as recruiting computer experts to strengthen its digital banking strategy.

South Africa’s big banks are under pressure to sustain revenue growth in the face of waning consumer confidence, anaemic economic growth, and the threat of an increase in impairments as a result of the recent surge in unsecured loans.

Mr Jordaan said it was clear that the economy was slowing down and this would affect revenue growth.

FNB, the largest profit contributor to JSE-listed financial services group FirstRand, was responding to economic challenges by aggressively growing retail and business banking customers, targeting mainly those defecting from rivals.

The bank, whose normalised profit from its South African operations for the year to June grew 27% to R8.3bn, had gained 1.3-million new retail accounts in that period and planned "rapid" growth of its business account clients, now numbering more than 400,000.

"We are seeing the economy slowing down and these can be seen from (reduced) turnover figures (of some corporate clients)," Mr Jordaan said. "The broad focus for us in this environment is to push for significant deposit growth and push our transactional banking services. We are doing well especially in personal cheque and business cheque accounts."

Mr Jordaan said banking was about "going back to basics" even amid competition, when one could be tempted to take unnecessary risks, like expanding market share at any cost.

He said FNB had tightened its risk appetite for unsecured loans by revising its credit scorecards after a recent review had showed some consumers in the lower-income bracket could struggle to repay loans.

Ernst & Young said last week impairments were rising due to growth in unsecured loans, which it warned would hit the bottom line of banks as they would be forced to make higher provisions for bad loans.

Mr Jordaan said customer retention would be key to protecting market share from rivals.

FNB had such strategies as the eBucks reward programme, which had paid more than R2bn in rewards since its launch over a decade ago, and the selling of iPads and smartphones to customers at cost price.

Mr Jordaan said cost cutting was a priority even when FNB was shifting customer transactions to digital channels.