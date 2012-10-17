Unit aims to steer clients past African red tape

MARSH Africa has several irons in the fire as the insurance and risk broking group juggles operations between integrating businesses it recently acquired and exploring new growth opportunities.

The South African-headquartered group — a unit of US-based Marsh & McLennan Companies — has also established a unit to advise clients on navigating the regulatory terrain in Africa and another unit to provide risk-based services to the aviation sector. It has also established a Chinese desk to provide consultancy to mostly Chinese investors in Africa.

"We are very busy," said Marsh Africa CEO Jurie Erwee in an interview in Johannesburg. He was discussing the integration by Marsh Africa of the risk and brokerage businesses it bought from Alexander Forbes, Africa’s largest independent retirement-fund administrator.

The units bought were businesses in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia.

Marsh’s business in Zimbabwe, although not part of the deal with Alexander Forbes, is also part of the group. Mr Erwee says the deal has almost been completed except for transactions in Zambia and Nigeria which will be finalised shortly.

"We have been integrating from a technology point of view, creating new structures for the new Marsh Africa and we are pleased with the progress," Mr Erwee says.

"We set tight deadlines to deliver integration and we were generally looking at mid-2013 as the time we would have most of the integration behind us. In that context, we are on track to achieve our objective," he says.

Integration experts say major acquisitions such as the one made by Marsh can lead to loss of skilled staff.

However, Mr Erwee says this has not been an issue at the group. "We have made progress in client and staff retention over the past 10 months and the business is stable ."

He says the focus is to grow organically in existing markets. "Our strategy is pretty focused and concentrated on the areas we have identified; we have a competitive advantage where we want to leverage our network on the continent," Mr Erwee says.

"We see opportunities in areas such as infrastructure, energy, mining, telecommunications and financial services," he says. Angola, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania are new markets Marsh may consider.

"These countries offer opportunities that must not be ignored, but there is no immediate aggressive acquisition strategy. Our priority remains to bed the network we have and in time we will keep a close watch on opportunities," he says.

Rival insurance broking and risk management companies are also exploring sub-Saharan Africa’s financial services sector, which is also attracting banks and insurance companies.

Risk management, insurance and brokerage group Aon is expanding into sub-Saharan Africa through its South African unit, and so is Jardine Lloyd Thompson, the subsidiary of UK-listed JLT.

They are following global investors seeking fortune in a region estimated by KPMG, the professional services company, to have a population of 1-billion and a consumer purchasing power of $3-trillion.

Mr Erwee says Marsh’s global expertise will provide the edge it needs to grow and defend market share. "We believe that we have great intellectual capital and also a concentration of that expertise from an Africa perspective and we want to leverage and tap into the support and global skills and knowhow of the broader Marsh group internationally," he says.