Regulations ‘may push consolidation’ in insurance-risk sector

ONE of Africa’s largest insurance-risk and broking companies, Marsh Africa, on Tuesday warned of consolidation in the South African market and said that small and medium-sized broking companies could battle to comply with tough new regulations.

A raft of financial and non-financial regulations for the financial services sector is being introduced following the recent financial crisis. They range from higher capital buffers for insurers and banks to mandatory regulatory examinations for financial advisers such as brokers.

Marsh Africa CEO Jurie Erwee said in an interview that regulatory requirements could prove onerous for some companies, which could create opportunities for consolidation as some companies sought safety in mergers, he said. Warren Bolttler, the CE of a new insurance broking business established in South Africa by London-based Price Forbes and Partners, also said he expected consolidation in the local industry and that his company would consider acquisitions where they made strategic sense.

Competition in the insurance broking and risk advisory sector has further intensified following recent acquisitions by rival broking and risk advisory groups Marsh and Aon.

Marsh is finalising the integration of the risk and brokerage businesses bought from Alexander Forbes, while Aon last year completed the purchase of Glenrand MIB. UK-listed Jardine Lloyd Thompson has also started a new business in South Africa.

Mr Bolttler said the number of large insurance-risk companies operating in the corporate and high-end sector had been reduced from about five to three, creating room for new rivals to offer services to clients who might be defecting from the big groups.

"We see consolidation in the market taking place on the back of regulatory requirements," said Mr Erwee. "We are likely to see consolidation (particularly) in the independent broker networks where they dominate in this sector in South Africa. There are potential opportunities that we can harness in that space," he said.

Mr Erwee said consolidation was one of the main topics that was raised in a survey of CEOs of leading insurers carried out recently by Marsh. "The general comment from the CEOs was that growing consolidation will create some pressure (for mergers and acquisitions)," Mr Erwee said.