Companies / Energy Sasol to sell part of Lake Charles project as it mulls rights issue Sasol is to form a joint venture with LyondellBasell, with the $2bn deal helping cut net debt before lease liabilities to about $8bn BL PREMIUM

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has entered into a $2bn (R33bn) agreement to sell part of its Lake Charles business to multinational chemicals group LyondellBasell.

The deal will help cut net debt before lease liabilities to about $8bn from $10bn, Sasol said, with the group still considering a $2bn rights issue in the first six months of 2021.