Sasol to sell part of Lake Charles project as it mulls rights issue
Sasol is to form a joint venture with LyondellBasell, with the $2bn deal helping cut net debt before lease liabilities to about $8bn
02 October 2020 - 07:57
UPDATED 02 October 2020 - 10:35
Chemicals and energy group Sasol has entered into a $2bn (R33bn) agreement to sell part of its Lake Charles business to multinational chemicals group LyondellBasell.
The deal will help cut net debt before lease liabilities to about $8bn from $10bn, Sasol said, with the group still considering a $2bn rights issue in the first six months of 2021.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now