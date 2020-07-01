Companies / Energy Sasol sells its troublesome Nigerian plant to Chevron The embattled energy group is in the midst of a $2bn asset disposal programme BL PREMIUM

As Sasol accelerates its $2bn (R34bn) asset disposal programme, it has sold Chevron its interest in the Escravos gas to liquids (GTL) plant in Nigeria and has concluded the sale of a controlling stake in its local explosives business to South America’s Enaex.

The chemicals and synthetic fuels producer also confirmed it has embarked on the divestment of its interest in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investment Company pipeline and the Central Termica de Ressano Garcia gas-fired power plant, the process for which, it said, is “well underway”.