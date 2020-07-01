Sasol sells its stake in troublesome Nigerian plant to Chevron
The embattled energy group is in the midst of a $2bn asset disposal programme
01 July 2020 - 16:38
UPDATED 01 July 2020 - 18:44
As Sasol accelerates its $2bn (R34bn) asset disposal programme, it has sold Chevron its interest in the Escravos gas to liquids (GTL) plant in Nigeria and has concluded the sale of a controlling stake in its local explosives business to South America’s Enaex.
The chemicals and synthetic fuels producer also confirmed it has embarked on the divestment of its interest in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investment Company pipeline and the Central Termica de Ressano Garcia gas-fired power plant, the process for which, it said, is “well underway”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now